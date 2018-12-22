CERT members honored
by The Press and Standard | December 22, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: December 18, 2018 at 4:21 pm
Photos by HAROLD BUZZELL
Eight Colleton County CERT members where honored for their service during the Colleton County Fire-Rescue Christmas Dinner Dec. 8. In the photo above, Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy poses with Vivian McFadden, left, and Thelma Ackerman, right, who received plaques honoring their 10 years with CERT. William Smith, who was also honored with a 10-year service award, is not shown. In the photo below, left to right, Akiba Bowers, Helen Bowers and Dorothy Shepherd show off their five-year CERT service awards. Earlie Jamison and Chippie McLaughlin also received the five-year awards.
