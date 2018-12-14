CCHS softball players help foster kids

Coach Tootie Edwards and members of the Colleton County Lady Cougar Softball program recently continued their holiday tradition of providing a little Christmas magic to five children identified through the Department of Social Services. The players and coaches shopped at the local Walmart and found much joy in lending a helping hand to make the holidays a little brighter for those in need.