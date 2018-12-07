CCHS senior performs with Tigers

Last Updated: December 5, 2018 at 8:21 am

Austin Ballew, a Colleton County High School senior in the Band of Blue, was chosen to perform with the Clemson University Tiger Band during their home game with Duke University on Nov. 17. This honor was given to 113 seniors from bands in South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina. Band members selected rehearsed with Tiger Band in the morning, performed at the 90-minutes-before-kick-off concert, marched in the parade and performed on the field and in the stands with Tiger Band.

Ballew said, “It’s an awesome way to learn what it’s really like to be a member of Tiger Band! I was honored to be selected to represent our band program and our school. It was something I will never forget!”

While on campus, he had a chance to catch up with Clemson sophomore and former Band of Blue drum major Holden Duffie.

Several Band of Blue alumni are now participating in their college band programs throughout South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida and Georgia.

Ballew is a fifth-year senior baritone/euphonium player in the Colleton County High School Band of Blue. His parents, Randy and Misty Ballew, are both Band of Blue alumni and are very active boosters.

Band of Blue Directors are Tom Finigan, Nick Infinger, Gary Stroupe and Cathy Meshach. The principal at Colleton County High School is Maurice Cannon.