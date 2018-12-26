CCHS Hall of Fame Induction set for January

Last Updated: December 26, 2018 at 7:34 pm

The Colleton County High School Athletic Hall of Fame Induction has been set for Friday, January 11 during half time of the Cougar varsity boys’ Region VII-AAAA basketball game versus Beaufort High School. Delayed due to inclement weather during football season, the ceremony will honor seven inductees for the 2018-19 year.

Byron Jerideau – Colleton County High School Football (2006-08)

Jerideau was named All-Conference (2006, 2007), Post & Courier All-Lowcountry Team (2007), North-South All-Star Game (Captain, 2007), South Carolina Sports Report All-State; AAAA Defensive Player of the Year (2007). His high school stats include 250 tackles, 50 sacks and nine forced fumbles.

Known for his size and strength at defensive tackle, Jerideau played three seasons at The University of South Carolina. As a senior (2012), he accumulated 40 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, and two sacks. In the weight room, he was a Gamecock phenom, recording a 670-pound squat and a 500-pound bench press.

Jerideau graduated from USC with a degree in criminal justice, then spent time in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers. He completed an internship with the University of Houston, worked as a strength and conditioning coach at Appalachian State in Boone, North Carolina. He is currently Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning at The University of Tennessee.

Gregory Kinsey – Walterboro High School Bulldogs (1981-1983)

Kinsey was a WHS varsity letterman (1982-83). Went on to play at Presbyterian College where he was a three-year letterman. Signed as a free agent with the New England Patriots. Served as the head coach at Ruffin High School (1997-2001) and was named Region VIII-A Coach of the Year during that period. Kinsey served as an assistant head coach and assistant athletic director at Colleton County High School (2002-06).

Jenni Brush Edwins – Walterboro High School Lady Bulldog Softball (1998-2000)

Named All-State (2000), North-South All-Star MVP (2000), Lowcountry Player of the Year (2000), three-time All-Region, posted a career pitching record of 46-15.

Jennifer Goodwin – Colleton County High School Lady Cougar Soccer (2004-06)

Named All-Region (2004-2006), Leadership Award (2004-06), Marsha Coe Award Winner, Wendy’s Heisman Award (2006), 58 career goals and 33 career assists while at CCHS. Played collegiately at USC-Aiken where she was a 4-year starter.

Kyle Coker – Walterboro High School Bulldog Soccer (1996-1999)

Coker was named three-time All-Region (1997, 1998, 1999) and was a 4-year varsity letterman. Across his career, he scored 132 total points, 47 goals and recorded 38 assists – leading him to hold the all-time points scored record. In addition, he was honored with the Offensive Leadership Award (1997-99). He was a 3-year starter on Bulldog football team (1996-98) and was the kicker for 1997 Bulldog State Championship team. He was awarded an athletic scholarship to Presbyterian College and would return home where he coached soccer at Colleton County High School (2009-12) and remains active as a volunteer coach.

Amber Driggers Gantt – Colleton County Lady Cougar Softball (2000-2004)

Gantt was a 4-year varsity letterman (softball and volleyball) and starter. She was named All-Region 2000-04, Defensive Player of the Year 2003, North-South All-Star team (2004) and received the Marsha Coe Leadership Award (2004). She attended USC-Aiken on an athletic scholarship.

Christina Brock Lynch – Walterboro High School Lady Bulldog Softball (1997 – 2002)

Six-year varsity letterman, named 4-time All-Region, Defensive Player of the Year (2000-02), All-State (2002), Coach’s Award (2001-02), 2002 Lower-State Championship team, awarded athletic scholarship to North Carolina A & T.