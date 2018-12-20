CCHS Chorus rings in season with ‘’Carols for Christmas”

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos courtesy

of JENNIFER COX

The Colleton County High School Chorus, directed by Stephanie Drawdy, presented its annual Christmas concert, “Carols for Christmas,” Thursday Dec. 13 at the Performing Arts Center. “Carols for Christmas” featured the Silver Notes, CCHS Singers and the Combined CCHS Chorus.

A special performance of “River,” a Christmas folk song by Joni Mitchell, was given by current Clemson University Take Note singer and former CCHS Chorus member Carlyle Griffin, mezzo-soprano. Griffin is a member of the band Highly Educated.

A special dance performance of Winter Wonderland was given by Amber Avant and Camden Segura, who recently performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Kelly Ladson and Bryanna Rhoney danced to “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

Opening the show was pianist Anya Owens with her rendition of Rachmaninoff’s “Moment Musicaux” (MohmintMusico). Owens is a recent addition to the CCHS Chorus after transferring from the Dillard Center for the Arts in Florida.

The evening was marked with standout solo performances from Drawdy’s talented chorus. Susanna Seigler and Laura Lucas perfumed a duet “Evening Prayer from Hansel and Gretel.” The trio of Maya Desantis, Seigler and Lucas combined for the Kelly Clarkson version of “Silent Night.” Twin sisters Abigail and Grayson Altman performed Bach/ Gounod’s “Ave Maria” and Lance Calcutt and Thomas Warren presented a duet of “Little Drummer Boy/Peace on Earth.”

Seigler, who is a mezzo-soprano, performed her mother’s favorite, “Who Would Imagine?” and a group including Joshua Jones, Ja’quan Smalls, D’Andre Hicks and Karon Buckner gave a rousing rendition of “I Love the Lord.” Senior DeSantis, mezzo-soprano, performed “Underneath the Tree” and freshman D’Andre Hicks gave a solo rendition of “This Christmas.” Senior Laura Lucas, soprano, performed “Wrapped in Red” and the duet of Makenze Ford and Katelyn Chisolm-Riley sang “All I Want for Christmas.” Sierra Obenaus performed “Where Are You Christmas?” and Marley Garvin sang “Christmas Baby Please Come Home.” DeSantis and Calcutt performed “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?”

Drawdy, in her 33rd year as the choral director for Colleton County High, performed her much anticipated and loved rendition of “O Holy Night” to close the show.

Members of the band for the evening included Karen Hiers, Carolyn Burns, Glen Seigler, Paul Seigler, Thomas Finigan and Billy Finigan. The sound and lights were provided by Jay Oshiek from Stagefront, BJ Humphries, Rachel Dandridge, Thomas Frank and Teniia Brown. Serving as mistress of ceremony for the evening was Terry Pournelle.