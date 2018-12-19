Catterton records first wrestling win for CPA’s history book

By CINDY CROSBY

Noah Catterton earned a spot in the history books for Colleton Prep Academy when he recorded the first official win ever for War Hawk wrestling Friday Dec. 14 with a pin against J. Sundara in the 170-classification. Colleton Prep went on to lose 72-6 against Academic Magnet.

In other results against Academic Magnet: 160 – Smalley (AMA) d. Thomas Craven (CPA); 220 – Ethridge (AMA) d. Nick Harvey (CPA); 113 – Healey (AMA) d. Nathaniel Blubaugh (CPA); 120 – Enright (AMA) d. Carter Sims (CPA); 126 – Moore (AMA) d. Robby Carelock (CPA); 152 – Beall (AMA) d. Ryan McMillen (CPA); 106 – Johansson (AMA) def. Blake Spears (CPA).

Against Timberland High School, the War Hawks fell 72-12. Carter Sims (120) and Thomas Craven (160) both earned wins.

In other results, 170 – Timberland (THS) d. Catterton (CPA); 220- Tanner (THS) d. Harvey (CPA); 106 – Morris (THS) def. Blake Spears (CPA); 113 – Mears (THS) d. Nathaniel Blubaught (CPA); 126 – Martin (THS) d. Robby Carlock (CPA), and 152 – Jenkins (THS) v. Ryan McMillan (CPA).

Colleton Prep was scheduled to travel to Orangeburg Prep for a three-way dual Wednesday Dec. 19.