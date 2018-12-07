Business After Hours held

The Walterboro-Colleton County Chamber of Commerce held Business After Hours at Turkey Run Farm on Nov. 15. “Despite cold weather and rain forecast, the turnout was fantastic. As always, they did a great job providing food, beverages, and entertainment. We’re so thankful to have such a great group of businesses come together to support the chamber and the community,” said Chamber President Jeremy Ware. Sponsors included C.T. Lowndes and Company, Don Holmes, CPA, Louie’s Liquor, Lucas Electric, Jimmy Fitts Catering, Bank of Walterboro and The Flower Barn and Old Seed Counter.