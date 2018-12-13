Burger King feeds Santa’s Heroes

Last Updated: December 12, 2018 at 9:18 am

Burger King in Walterboro — locally owned and operated by the Cook Family; William W. Cook Sr. (franchisee/president), his daughter Kim Stroble (vice president) and his grandson, Josh R. Bell (executive director) — has been a part of “Shop with Santa’s Heros” for more than 2 years. The business donates over $350 in food to all participants including first responders, multiple police departments, and fire departments.

“We absolutely love being a part of this program each and every year — being a local business owner in this community is such a blessing to me. Being able to serve this community day in and day out is what I enjoy, and to have the privilege to be able to give back every chance I get to this community that has supported my business for so many years is such amazing feeling to me,” said Bell.

“To be able to follow in my grandfather’s footsteps and to be the third generation of entrepreneurs in my families 30+ year franchise business has been such a remarkable journey thus far. We just want to give a huge thank you to all of Colleton County and Walterboro for their love and support over the years!

“Merry Christmas Colleton from all of us at Burger King/Cook Enterprises III Inc of Walterboro.”