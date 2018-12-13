Bringing holiday cheer

Last Updated: December 12, 2018 at 8:40 am

Thirteen years ago, the idea of Colleton County School District’s Special Needs students putting on a concert came to life.

It started out, explained Patti Lohr, as Christmas season classroom show and grew in size, resulting in the classroom giving way to the auditorium.

The production so delighted the students and their parents that it was decided to add a spring concert.

On the morning of Dec. 7, students filled the stage of the high school’s Performing Arts Center with exuberant performers and the seats with elated parents and enthusiastic fellow students.

At the beginning of the program, Lohr told the audience, the students were ready to show off their special abilities.