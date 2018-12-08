Bloodmobile collects 45 pints

21 GALLONS. Colleton County Bloodmobile Coordinator Norma Weeks, right, completed her 21st gallon of blood donation at the Nov. 19 blood drive. She is being congratulated by Red Cross Collection Specialist II Sherry Lewis.

Forty-five pints of blood were collected at the blood drive on Nov. 19 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

The 51 possible donors who came in included Karen Gibson, Timothy Smyly, Jonathan Clackum, Stephen Alter, Bill Weeks, Olivia Morgan, William Price III, Fran Mack, Mary Howe, Chris Stoll, Carroll Griffin, Mike Kuszmaul, Bobby David, Leon Brown Ronella Winchester, Ashley Amundson, Bucky McCormack, Richard Henderson, Doris Nettles, Sharon Paris, Linda Johnson, Anthony Colleton, Barbara Grigg, Christy Crosby, Michael DeLonge, Crystal Phillips, Hannah Ardis, Arizona Velazquez, Gary Hermann, Jarvis Craven, Paige Norton, Michelle McDowell, Vicki Syfrett, Celeste Stone, Summer White, James Hoagland, Sonya Manigo, Arneal Thompson, Richard Johnston, Beth Friend, Jessica Goodwin, John Harper, Carolyn Rahn, Marsha Ulmer, Konia Haynes, Paula Beverly, Sherry Watson, Cathy Walters, Keivy Rowes and Norma Weeks (21 gallons.)

“After the last blood drive of the year, I always thank the ones who make the blood drives possible,” Weeks said. “First of all, I want to thank the blood donors. I also want to thank all who give their time — without pay — to help. My canteen workers are Ada Bentley, who also calls the churches to put the announcement in their church bulletins; Dot Hawes, Jeanne King, Sylvia Carter and Carol Stevenson. Sharon Paris puts posters out in windows, and Brian Cassedy comes all the way from Lodge to put signs on the streets, then back the next day to pick them up. Most of all, I want to thank Pastor Richard Johnston and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for giving us a place to hold our blood drives. I thank each one of you. I could not do it without you.

“For those who are not blood donors but would like to be, but are afraid of needles, keep this in mind: I just finished donating my 21st gallon of blood. I am an old grandmother, and I promise I would not let someone hurt me repeatedly. Usually you feel a brief sting, but these nurses are so good you hardly feel that,” Weeks said.

The next blood drive will be January 14. “Come on in and give us a try. You will be happy to know you are saving another human being’s life,” she said.

For information call Weeks, 843-538-8950.