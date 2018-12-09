Blessed Savior, knit Thine heart to mine | Faith

Last Updated: December 5, 2018 at 8:28 am

And Jesus called His disciples, and said, “I feel compassion for the people…” Matthew 15:32

When we set our eyes on Jesus, we have set our sights upon the very beginning and the very end, the Son of Man and the Chosen One of God, who has come as man to be the Redeemer of all man. His eyes have witnessed all that eternity may yield in testimony. His breath has given life to hearts of death.

This is Immanuel. This is God come for us.

And, when He offers His hand that we might take it, we reach for the hand that has divided the light from the darkness, that has stretched out the heavens, that has held all of creation in that very same outstretched hand. But now, it reaches out for you.

For Jesus does not see as man sees, nor does He know as man knows. No, He sees you from the divine and knows you with greater than personal intimacy, for it was this very Jesus that knit your heart together from the love that is His own heart.

So that in one joyous day of faith, you may give it back to Him, and He may fill it with life everlasting. Only in faith may this be. And, only in the Jesus that saw you before the foundation of the world and had compassion.

(I must apologize, for last week’s article contained a spelling error that changed the meaning of a sentence. The word I used was “wroth” instead of the intended word “wrought.” I beg your forgiveness for any confusion this may have caused. We will continue our study next week in Galatians chapter 3.)

Until next week, God bless.

(Jeremy Breland of Ruffin is a student at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He can be reached at jbreland572@gmail.com)