Beware of holiday telephone scams
by The Press and Standard | December 6, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: December 5, 2018 at 9:35 am
Arthur Steinmeyer of Walterboro overhead a troubling telephone conversation last week.
His wife, who is not well, was talking to someone when she became very agitated. He intervened, to find the caller told her their grandson was in jail in the Dominican Republic and needed money. “He sounded very convincing,” he said. It was, of course, a scam. But he fears that had he not been there, his wife may have given the caller the money.
“Right away, grandparents panic,” he said. “It’s a shame that there’s something like this out there, a scam on little old ladies.”
