Bazzles celebrate 50th anniversary
by The Press and Standard | December 15, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: December 12, 2018 at 9:36 am
A 50th wedding anniversary party was held for Marilyn and Lonnie Bazzle on Saturday Dec. 8. The outdoor gathering was catered by The Lake House of Walterboro on Avant Circle. The party was attended by about 60 of Marilyn and Lonnie’s friends and family.
