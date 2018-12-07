Basketball evaluations on Tuesday at Rec Center
by The Press and Standard | December 7, 2018 2:31 pm
Basketball Evaluations will be next Tuesday Dec. 11 at the Colleton County Recreation Center at the following times:
Knee Highs – ages 4-6 no evaluations for this age group
Juniors – ages 7-9 will be at 6:00pm
Seniors – ages 10-12 will be at 7:00pm
This is not a tryout and every child will be placed on a team. This is just to evaluate the player’s skills for the coaches before the draft on Wednesday. Players should come dressed to play. You will be contacted within a week of the draft, directly from your child’s coach.
