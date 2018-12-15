Another trip around the sun | Column

Last Updated: December 12, 2018 at 9:42 am

Friends, I’ve survived another trip around the sun. It’s bittersweet–at 58 I’ve lived six years longer than my dad–but also exhilarating. I made it another year! Take that, germs and banana peels.

No-one would call me a quick study, but I have made a few observations in the last year. Such as….

Most people, given the opportunity to do the right thing, will do the right thing.

Everybody snores. Don’t kid yourself.

Learn a skill that doesn’t involve a computer. Crocheting , sketching, cooking, sewing, decorating—something that produces an end result and takes you out of your head.

Don’t stay where you aren’t wanted. Leave and shake the dust off your heels.

If some people love you and some people hate you, congratulations! You’re normal.

It is possible to be educated beyond your intelligence.

When going to a new hair stylist, always take photos. Simply asking for “Cali beach blonde” is a recipe for disaster. You’re thinking Sarah Michelle Gellar, and s/he’s thinking Anna Faris.

Google Sheets is a lot easier to figure out than Excel.

A surprising number of problems can be solved by eating a bowl of buttered grits.

Think of your most favorite product ever, like eyeshadow or air freshener, and know that someday it will vanish. Not to promote hoarding, but most consumer items are eventually discontinued, which is why Vermont County Store makes a mint selling Gee Your Hair Smells Terrific.

I really like it getting dark at 4:30 p.m., said no person ever.

Write thank-you notes. Don’t email, text or Facebook your gratitude. Buy notecards with matching envelopes, write the notes and mail them. This makes a huge impression, trust me.

Here’s an excellent life strategy: Pretend everyone you meet wears a sign that says, “Please make me feel special.”

Some very fine people don’t go to church. Don’t judge.

Staycations are under-rated. Not having to pack, make reservations, go to the airport, breathe everybody else’s germs, sleep in a strange bed—sounds perfect to me.

Goats will bite the buttons right off your shirt.

I don’t understand everything I know.

It’s weird, feeling sad about people we’ve never met. Last week I was listening to the Billy Joel station, and he said he was an atheist. I was in a funk for days.

Eat more salads than you think you need. Greens never hurt anybody; Slim Jims and M&Ms are another matter.

Being a skilled tradesman (or woman) is job security. How many unemployed master welders do you know?

People lie. Don’t let it shock you.

Pets die and break our hearts, but we still give our hearts to them, over and over. I can’t decide if this is dumb or beautiful.

Your neck is the first thing to go.

You know those little “shake-and-heat” handwarmers that hunters use? They really work, as my always-icy hands can attest. Yes, it looks like you’re juggling a tiny Hacky Sack, but it’s better than typing in gloves.

You know how some friends always one-up you? If you’re all bubbly about going skiing in Boone, NC., they start talking about their ski trip to Austria. News flash: They’re not friends.

Men, this is actually a thing: If a woman wants to quit her job to plan your wedding, run. Run fast and run far.

If you’re a healthy person scuffing across a room, versus actually PICKING UP YOUR FEET, I think about throwing you off a bridge.

There are two kinds of people: Those who snap gum, and those who don’t.

Adopt, don’t shop. That will be on my headstone.

Trust, but verify.

Julie R. Smith, who’s forgotten more than she’s learned, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.