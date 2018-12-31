Alice Barrineau | Obituaries

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

HENDERSONVILLE: Mrs. Alice Moore Barrineau, 86, of Hendersonville went home to her Lord with the Angels on Christmas Day at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston. She was the loving wife of 51 years to the late Mr. Albert William Barrineau.

Born Dec. 8, 1932 at home in Colleton County, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence Olynn “Lynn” Moore and the late Lucia Varn Moore. She was supervisor at Garland Knitting Mills in Beaufort prior to working at J.P. Stevens in Walterboro (which later became CCX) where she retired as a screen grader. She loved sewing and spent countless hours creating many prom gowns, wedding dresses and attire, and doing work for others in the community and lovingly teaching her skill to others. She was an excellent cook and was well known throughout the community for her baking talents, baking many wedding cakes. She was a lifelong member of Black Creek Baptist Church, where she was active in many aspects of the church’s work. She loved her family, always centering her life around those she loved. Another important part of her life was working in her yard.

Surviving are: a son, William Jackson Barrineau and his wife Jackie of Hendersonville; four brothers, Joseph Moore and his wife Stella of Lake City, Russell Moore and his friend Pat of Summerville, James Moore and his wife Merilee of Beaufort, and Larry Moore of Ridgeland; and a sister, Cindy Gibbons and her husband Kenny of Hendersonville. There are three grandchildren, Stephanie Ally Barrineau, William Joshua Barrineau, and Heather Burns Reynolds and her husband Dalton; and two great-grandchildren, Gavin and Kaitley Reynolds. She was known as “Grandma” to Valerie Kerr, Ashley Bryan, and Sarah Kinard, and is also survived by a cousin who was like a sister, Lucille Murdaugh. There are a host of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins who also survive.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Barrineau Burns in 1990; a brother, Donnie Moore; and a sister, Helen Weatherford .

Funeral services were conducted 2 o’clock Friday afternoon Dec. 28, 2018, at Black Creek Baptist Church, 4931 Black Creek Rd., Walterboro. Interment followed in the churchyard. The family received friends prior to the funeral ceremony beginning at 1 p.m. in the church sanctuary.