Air Force captain writes book for ‘women of color’

Last Updated: December 5, 2018 at 9:56 am

Walterboro native and Army Captain Della Mack held a book launch party Saturday at the Walterboro Christian Center for her new book, “Confident Is She.”

Mack grew up in Colleton County, graduating from Colleton County High School in 2010 and the University of S.C. in 2014 with a B.S. in experimental psychology, cum laude, before joining the Army. While serving, she received her M.S. in industrial-organizational psychology from Walden University in 2017.

She originally served as a chemical officer dealing with chemical warfare prevention. But now she’s “a James Bond,” working in Army intelligence in security. “It’s the same thing as James Bond,” she said, “working on something that affects the world.”

Her first duty station was in Hawaii, but she’s now stationed at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Ga.

Mack got the idea for the book because “as I progressed through the ranks, leadership development and effective goal-setting implementation for women leaders became a strong passion.” In August 2017, she founded Mack’s Perspective LLC, an online consulting company that provides leadership resources to women of color during their entry, progression and transition out of the military sector so they can lead in their positions with confidence.

“While I was going to school for the military captain career course, one of my goals was to sit down and pass that knowledge forward,” she said, by writing a book providing guidance for young women of color. “I used my experiences and what I have learned throughout my journey to help others.”

“Confident Is She” provides “practical tools to maintain you seat at the table, advice on achieving work/life balance and valuable nuggets as a young leader. This book will help professional women of color find direction and stay on course to maximize their abilities.”

The book is available on Amazon, Kindle or at mackperspective.com.