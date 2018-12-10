Ages 14 and under admitted free to Friday’s Indians’ game
by The Press and Standard | December 10, 2018 9:18 am
A special Youth Night game will be held at USC-Salkehatchie on Friday Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. Those 14 and under will be admitted free.
by The Press and Standard | December 10, 2018 9:18 am
A special Youth Night game will be held at USC-Salkehatchie on Friday Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. Those 14 and under will be admitted free.
© Copyright 2018 | Walterboro Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.