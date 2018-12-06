A Holiday Tour

The residents of six Walterboro homes threw open their doors for the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society’s Holiday Tour of Homes.

The afternoon of Dec. 2, those participating of the annual self-guided tour, held as a fund-raiser for the society, were welcomed to:

The Marvin House located at 621 Hampton St. and owned by Graham “Grey” Holmes;

The Koger House lotcated at 617 Hampton St. and owned by Gale Doggette;

The Dunwoody-Haws Home, also known as The House of Refuge, located at 529 Hampton St. and owned by Ann and Randy Perkins;

Three-Fifty, also known as the Ackerman-Beach Pharmacy building, located at 350 E. Washington St. and owned by BA Rhode;

The Old Baptist Parsonage located at 123 Neyle St. and owned by Judith and David Acres;

and The Warren House located at 114 Bellinger St. and owned by Holly and Matt Mardell.

The tour ran between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and CHAPPS hosted a reception at the Bedon-Lucas, beginning at 3 p.m.