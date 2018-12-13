‘A Christmas Carol’ to be this weekend

Last Updated: December 12, 2018 at 8:50 am

“A Christmas Carol,” a holiday classic by Charles Dickens, will be performed by the Hampton Street Players, Colleton County’s acting ensemble.

Performances will be Friday Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. in the Colleton Civic Center. Musical performances will be by violinist Pam Wiley and the barbershop quartet Eu4ia. Costumes are designed and made by Cathy Hunter, who does costumes for the Children’s Theater.

Tickets are $12 and $18 and available online at colletoncivic.org or at the door. No reserved seating. First come; first served. For more info, call the Colleton Civic Center at 843-549-8360.

“It’s a pretty faithful adaptation of the original Christmas Carol,” said Jim Prenner, who is serving as director. Prenner moved to Walterboro in 2017 from his native Charleston.

“We really do have a great cast and a great crew from the arts council who are helping to build sets and doing the heavy lifting,” he said. His job is just “making sure everybody is in the right place at the right time.”

The entire cast is local, including a lot of children. “Sometimes I think I have half the town in the play,” Prenner said.

After practicing since October, everyone is really looking forward to the performances this weekend, he said.

The cast includes:

Ebenezer Scrooge – John Hildebrand

Marley’s Ghost – Kathy Peer

Christmas Past – Julia Brand

Christmas Present – Randy Mills

Tiny Tim – Tula Hildebrand

Bob Cratchit – Jim Prenner

Nephew – Vaughan Spearman

Fezziwig – Pam Wiley

Also starring: Alaina Brown, Madison McMillan, Gabby Beliveau, Charles Bridges, Marcella Glover, Kennedy Glover, Courtney Polk, Abby Corbett, Becky Hill, Aubrey Harley, Amber Antill, Bailey Antill, Bonita Cheney, Dawlin Poland, Gail Lindstrom, Harly Vargas, Isabella Smith, Karma Simons, Shania Nelson, Alyanza Nelson.