The Bank of Walterboro to get new name for the new year

Last Updated: December 12, 2018 at 9:37 am

Bank of Walterboro announced that it will change its name as part of an overall rebranding process to Bank of the Lowcountry.

Headquartered in Walterboro, the bank opened on May 1, 1989 and currently operates in Colleton, Jasper and Charleston counties with four full service branches.

The name change is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2019 at which time all locations will operate under the name Bank of the Lowcountry.

The bank remains a locally owned company with the same stockholders, the same employees and the same continued commitment to our local markets.

“With branches throughout the Lowcountry, the new name provides us with an excellent opportunity to continue to serve the customers and communities that have been instrumental to the bank’s success over the years,” said Peden McLeod, chairman of the board.

Gwen Bunton, president, said, “Our customers will continue to count on the same friendly employees they know and trust, with continued community involvement, and the same face-to-face personal service the bank has delivered for the last 30 years.”

Joseph Kassim, executive vice president, added, “The new name positions the bank to grow with a brand that is recognized across all the markets we operate. Although our name will be different, our customers will continue to experience outstanding service.”

All account numbers, PINs, routing numbers and other account information will remain exactly the same, while ATM cards, debit cards, credit cards and checks will continue to function normally. The launch of the new name will not affect the bank’s normal business operations. Customers are encouraged to contact a branch in their area with any questions.

Additional information regarding the bank’s name change is available on the bank’s website www.bankofwalterboro.com. Answers to common questions follow:

WHY DID WE CHANGE OUR NAME TO BANK OF THE LOWCOUNTRY?

It’s a celebration of our growth and success. We proudly service customers throughout the Lowcountry at our branches in Jasper County, Charleston County and at our headquarters in Colleton County. Our new name, Bank of the Lowcountry, better reflects the communities we serve today.

WAS THE BANK BOUGHT OR MERGED WITH ANOTHER BANK?

No, we are as committed as ever to remain an independent, community bank. The bank will have the same people, the same locations, and the same commitment to the customers and communities we serve.

WILL MY ACCOUNTS BE FDIC INSURED?

Yes, you will have the same FDIC coverage.

HOW DOES THIS AFFECT MY ACCOUNTS?

The name change does not affect your accounts. Your account numbers, PINs, routing number and other account information remain the same.

WHAT ABOUT MY DEBIT CARD, CREDIT CARD, AND CHECKS?

Debit cards, credit cards, and checks with Bank of Walterboro still work. Debit and credit cards will be reissued with the new name as they expire. When it’s time to reorder checks, they will be ordered with the new name.

ARE THERE CHANGES TO MOBILE BANKING?

Yes, once available, you will be prompted to update your current app to reflect our new name, Bank of the Lowcountry. All functions of the mobile banking app will remain the same.

ARE THERE CHANGES TO ONLINE BANKING AND BILL PAY?

No, there is no change to your login, password or functionality. Online banking and bill pay will reflect the new name.

WILL THE BANK

WEBSITE CHANGE?

Yes, during the first quarter of 2019. Our new website will be www.banklowcountry.com. We are automatically redirecting our current website to the new one to eliminate confusion and help ease the transition. If you have it bookmarked, you may want to update it.

DID THE EMAIL

ADDRESSES FOR STAFF CHANGE?

Yes, during the first quarter of 2019 the email addresses will end in @banklowcountry.com, just like our website. Emails sent to previous addresses will automatically be forwarded to the new email address.