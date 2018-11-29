Yemassee armed robbery resolved quickly

Yemassee Police Chief Gregory Alexander had a lot of thank you’s to pass out after a Walterboro man, sought as a suspect in a Nov. 15 armed robbery, is now in custody.

Members of the Yemassee Police Department were called to Snappy Food Convenience Store at 145 Yemassee Highway on Nov. 15 at 4:50 p.m. for a disturbance and shots-fired call.

When they arrived on the scene, officers learned the store’s employees had just been robbed at gunpoint.

The clerks told officers a black male pulled a gray or silver pistol on them, demanded all the money out of the register and pistol-whipped one clerk across the head.

The clerks were forced to the floor while the suspect retrieved money from the cash drawer. While behind the counter, the suspect discharged his firearm multiple times, striking the tobacco display twice and the ground near a clerk.

The gunman then left the store, entered a white Lexus RX330 SUV and fled the scene with a second man, who remained in the car during the robbery.

Alexander said the robber entered the business unmasked and the security cameras captured good video of the man.

The Yemassee Police Department quickly distributed a photo of the robber to area law enforcement agencies.

A detective with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was reportedly able to quickly identify the suspected robber as Joey Dean Coleman, 28, of Walterboro.

Members of the Yemassee Police Department got to work obtaining arrest warrants for Coleman.

Walterboro Police Department began tracking Coleman’s location.

On Nov. 16 at 4:14 p.m., a city police officer checking Glover Street for a sign of the suspect spotted the white Lexus parked at 203 Glover St. A male who appeared to be the robbery suspect was leaning on the vehicle.

Coleman listed 203 Glover St. as his home address when Walterboro Police arrested him on a charge of communicating obscene messages in late June. That charge is pending in Walterboro Municipal Court.

The officer backed off, awaiting the arrival of additional police officers before approaching the residence.

Officers were unable to get anyone to answer their knock on the door. They called a tow truck to seize the vehicle so it could be searched for evidence.

While they were awaiting the arrival of the tow truck, the owner of the residence arrived and reportedly gave officers permission to unlock the door and search the home.

Once inside the home, they called out for anyone inside to show themselves.

Coleman answered their call, exited the home and was taken into custody without incident.

Law enforcement officers from the Yemassee Police Department came to Glover Street to search for evidence and take Coleman into custody.

They brought with them warrants charging Coleman with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, kidnapping and attempted murder.

When he appeared before a Hampton County Magistrate for a hearing, his bond was set at $600,000.

Prior to Coleman’s arrest, the man in the vehicle with him, Damian Devonta Fennell, 26, of Yemassee, was arrested on an accessory charge in connection with the armed robbery. His bond was set at $200,000.

Alexander said a lot of people played a role in the investigation that led to the two arrests.

First, he said, he wanted to thank the Yemassee residents who provided the police department with information and tips that helped in the investigation.

Then he thanked the members of his department who had “worked relentlessly” on the case.

Finally, Alexander said he wanted to thank the Walterboro Police Department and Colleton County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in locating and apprehending Coleman.