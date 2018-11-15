Wreck victim stuck by car

Last Updated: November 14, 2018 at 10:16 am

A man was struck by a car while trying to flag down help after he wrecked in the 4300 block of Jefferies Highway at Winchester Road on Nov. 10 about 11:43 p.m.

The man was driving east on Winchester Road when he failed to stop for a stop sign on Jefferies Highway. His Ford Crown Victoria crossed Jefferies Highway and struck a tree. After exiting his wrecked car, the driver was trying to stop cars on Jefferies Highway when he was struck by a northbound car.

He received non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene. He was then transported to Colleton Medical Center with a possible fractured leg.

The S.C. Highway Patrol investigated. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.