Willow Swamp bridge to reopen

Last Updated: October 31, 2018 at 11:04 am

SCDOT, Crowder Construction, and the Lane Construction Corporation are in the final stages of reopening Willow Creek Bridge on Confederate Highway over Willow Swamp in Colleton County. Right now, the bridge is expected to be completed on Nov. 2. Crews closed the bridge on June 1 of this year to be completely replaced. The new bridge is now 250 feet long and wider on both sides. Contractors are currently working to repave 1,200 feet of roadway in this area. This bridge replacement project is part of SCDOT’s 10-year plan to Rebuild S.C.’s Roads and Bridges.