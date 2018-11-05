William Hackett, Sr. | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

William Hackett, Sr.

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

Mr. William Edward Hackett Sr. 96, Edisto Beach entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

Funeral services will be held at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 1589 Highway 174, Edisto Island at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. Burial will be after the service in the Church yard and a reception will follow in the Church’s Parish Hall.

Visitation will be on the eve of the funeral service from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 12 at Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul St, Walterboro, SC 29488.

Mr. Hackett was born March 22, 1922 in Ardmore, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Helen McCarey Hackett and Harry Ward Hackett Sr.

Mr. Hackett graduated from Lower Merion High School in 1940. He was a member of the State Championship basketball team and on the football and track teams at Lower Merion. In 1941 he entered Duke University where he played on the Football Team. Mr. Hackett left Duke in 1943 and entered the Army serving in the Army Air Force. After the war he reentered Duke where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. Mr. Hackett graduated in 1948.

After college Mr. Hackett and his beloved wife Mary Ella Rothrock Hackett (1927 – 2010) lived in Orangeburg where they raised their three children. Mr. Hackett worked in the military food brokerage business.

In 1975 Mr. Hackett and his wife move to Edisto Beach where he continued to work in the military food brokerage business. Mr. Hackett retired in 1989. After a year of retirement he started his second career working with C.T. Lowndes and Company in casualty insurance. He continued to work thru his 96th birthday and never officially retired.

During his years on Edisto he was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church where he served on the vestry, The Edisto Yacht Club and The Plantation Golf Course where he shot his age many times. Mr. Hackett also served on the Town Council and the Volunteer Fire Department.

Mr. Hackett is survived by his eldest son’s wife Jeanne Johnson Hackett, of Edisto Beach, Madeline Hackett Huffines and her husband Calvert Whitehead Huffines of Green Pond, Bruce Ward Hackett Sr. and his wife Mary Standridge Hackett of Oxford, Md.

An amazing grandfather “Pop” had five grandchildren: William Edward Hackett III and his wife Stephanie Marshall Hackett of Edisto Beach, Katherine Hackett Rushing and her husband Brandon Craig Rushing of Edisto Beach, Hanna Huffines Amick and her husband Justin Montiero Amick of Atlanta Ga., Calvert “Cubby” Whitehead Huffines of Edisto Beach and Bruce Ward Hackett Jr. and his wife Cameron Nichols Hackett of Richmond Va. Pop had 6 great-grandchildren: Mary Ella Rushing of Edisto Beach, Hayes Robert Amick, Porter Lilly Amick and Smith Hannah Amick of Atlanta, Ga., Frances Coates Hackett and Bruce Ward Hackett III of Richmond, Va.

Mr. Hackett was also preceded in death by his oldest son William Edward Hackett Jr. and brothers Harry Ward Hackett Jr. and Robert Charles Hackett.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 1589 Highway 174, Edisto Island SC 29438. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.parkerrhodenfuneral-home.com.