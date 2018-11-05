William Glessner | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | November 5, 2018 11:22 am
William Glessner
Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home
COTTAGEVILLE: Mr. William Guy Glessner passed away at his home in Cottageville on Tuesday, October 23, 2018. He was 65.
Mr. Glessner was born in Eerie, Pa., on October 28, 1952, the son of the late William and Myrna Bryan Glessner. He was a retired press operator, and proud and loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by his children: Eric Glessner (Stephanie) of Charleston, and his daughter, Jessica Garris (Erik) of North Charleston. He leaves behind seven grandsons (Eric, Aiden, Jonah, Jordan, Brady, Brandon, and Mason), his sister Jodi, and his best friend and companion, Penny Mandakis.
Funeral services will be held privately. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home of Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.
