Wildflowers Boutique grows on main street

Last Updated: November 20, 2018 at 10:53 am

Ashley Thomas is back on East Washington Street.

Thomas held the grand opening for Wildflowers Boutique at 217 E. Washington St. on Nov. 15.

Wildflowers Boutique focuses on women’s clothing, offering work, casual and evenings apparel.

It also offers gift items, specialty soaps and lotions, and home decor. “We try to carry something for everyone,” Ashley said. ”It’s a one-stop shop.”

“I missed being downtown,” she said. “My family’s here.”

Her husband, Mack Thomas, is right across the street operating Infinger’s, Cindy and John Corley, her mother and father-in-law, are a few doors down the street, running the Old Bank Christmas and Bakery.

East Washington Street has been a home away from home for Ashley. “We all look out for each other.” She previously operated East Main Boutique before selling it to Heather Berry.

While she was running East Main Boutique, Ashley explained, she and Mack adopted a baby.

She bought Luke to work with her for the first 14 months. “Once he got mobile, I said this isn’t working anymore. I wasn’t ready to put him in day care so I sold it and stayed home with him for a little while.

Luke is now three years old and in pre-school. “Now that he is in school, I’m back. I missed it,” Ashley said.

When it was time to return to East Washington Street, it was decided to have Ashley set up shop in a storefront the family already owned.

Then came the renovation. “We were at it for five or six weeks,” Ashley said. “We made it fun — we made it a family affair.” Joining them in transforming a space that hadn’t been renovated in nearly 50 years were their sons, thirteen-year-old Mack and three-year-old Lucas. “My goal was to get it open the week before Black Friday and we made it.”

“My husband did all the wood work, all the trim, the lighting. He built the dressing rooms. He is very talented,” Ashley said.

She adds it was Mack’s “great idea” to construct a little lounge area for husbands and children as “a place to hang out.” A flat screen television and comfy chairs keep them occupied during mom’s shopping excursion.

One wall is dominated by Ashley’s idea.

Ashley explained that the store’s name and decor honors her sister Sarah Bonner, who passed away two years ago.

“She loved sunflowers,” Ashley says. To honor her sister, Ashley said, she envisioned a large set of angel wings composed of sunflowers.

Ashley explained her idea to local artist Amanda Blevins and Blevins made it happen.

Wildflowers Boutique becomes the fourth women’s clothing store on East Washington Street.

“I’m happy to be back. I look forward to seeing my old customers and meeting new customers,” she said.