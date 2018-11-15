Why do judges wear black robes?

Why do judges wear black robes? When was the Colleton County Courthouse built? What happens in a jury trial?

These are some of the questions Judge Perry Buckner answered for students from Colleton Preparatory Academy on Thursday during “Judicial Branch in a Flash.” The program is designed to educate students about how the judicial system works.

Buckner told the group that, while no one is 100% sure why judges wear black robes, one theory is that Thomas Jefferson initiated the custom after the Revolutionary War. English judges wore colorful robes and large powdered wigs, which Jefferson said made them look like rats. By 1801, judges had established the habit of black robes.

“I believe the uniformity and simplistic black robe serves as a symbol that despite the differences in the men and women beneath these plain robes, the court is a place of common purpose: to uphold the law and the Constitution,” he said. “However, I, along with all other judges, should take a moment to thank Thomas Jefferson for convincing John Adams to nix those ridiculous powdered wigs.”

He then went on to explain the differences between the two U.S. court systems. The federal court handles disputes about laws that apply to the entire U.S. The state court systems mostly deal with disputes about state laws. State courts also deal with disagreements between citizens in civil court and criminal cases in criminal court. Both courts can have trials, but most cases are settled before going to a jury trial, he said.

Then there are the appeals (appellate) courts, which come into play when the loser feels there’s been an error in the court’s decision: the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court. Both state and federal appellate courts exist, and decisions are made by a panel of judges, not a jury, who decide if a legal error was made in the original verdict.

“When an appellate court makes a decision, all lower courts must follow that decision in the future when the same issue comes up again,” Buckner said.

He then moved on to one of his favorite subjects: the history of the Colleton County Courthouse. The building was built in 1822, based on a design by Charleston architect Robert Mills, who also designed the Washington Monument and was head of S.C.’s buildings and grounds. He was not satisfied with the stock plans for the state’s courthouses, and added the four Doric columns and semi-circular staircases on the front of the Colleton building.

Although additions have been made, the original building is still in use, 196 years later. Thanks to the efforts of Clerk of Court Pat Grant and the Colleton County Council — who had the “courage and foresight to restore the most beautiful building in Colleton County” — the courthouse was renovated in 2007 and is the finest courtroom in the state, Buckner said. And the renovation only cost $3 million, financed through a bond, compared to another courthouse where Buckner works that cost $15 million. And while it’s a nice new building, it doesn’t have the character and history of Colleton’s courthouse, he said.

Buckner pointed at the ceiling and said, “See that medallion. It was uncovered in the renovation.” The pews where the public sit, jury seats and seats for attorneys and their clients were refinished during the renovation, but they date to the 1930s.

He then led the group out onto the courthouse’s front porch to admire the columns and the view — and ponder the history of the place in which they were standing.