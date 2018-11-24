Wet hair and black cats | Column

Last Updated: November 23, 2018 at 12:21 pm

Last weekend Widdle said we had to be somewhere by 6 p.m.

“I won’t be home from the gym until 2 p.m., and I have to wash my hair,” I said.

He looked at me like I’d just spit a lizard at him.

“What are you saying?” he asked, with the tone of a man who doesn’t really want an answer.

“I’m saying you know how long it takes my hair to dry.”

“Eh, just go damp,” he said. (Note: We were going to the house of friends, a no-judgment zone that doesn’t require dry hair, or any hair at all. So his request wasn’t absurd, but…)

“Are you crazy? I’ll catch pneumonia!” I squawked.

“You will NOT get sick going out with wet hair,” Widdle sighed.

Is this man nuts or what? Everybody knows going out with damp hair—especially at night and/or in winter–is an invitation to illness and possibly death. So is going to bed with wet hair.

I explained these truths to Widdle (for perhaps the 40th time, if we’re counting) and he snorted.

“It’s true,” I insisted. “Every time I go to bed with wet hair, I wake up with a head cold.”

(Dear readers, do I lie? I didn’t even mention the biggie: If you get caught in the rain, soaked to the skin, you will develop consumption and die coughing horribly. Lesson: Never get caught in the rain. It only looks like fun in the movies, and those actors probably died coughing horribly.)

I can’t explain how some of my friends go to bed with wet hair and wake up the picture of health. An acquaintance walked through Chicago in February with wet hair, and all that happened was icicles on her split ends. She didn’t even get sick, which just has to be a fluke.

My mother, the woman who taught me about wet hair, died four years ago, but her lessons live on. Such as…

• If you smoke on the street, men will try to hire you by the hour.

• Bad news comes in threes.

• If you step on a rusty nail, tie a piece of fatback to your foot and it will draw the infection out.

• If your ears are burning, someone’s talking about you. (I’d amend this to, if you’re breathing someone is talking about you. People do love gossip.)

• An apple a day will yank your teeth out. (Folks, I can’t make this up.) My hand to God, Mom said it. After years of eye-rolling, one day I fired back: “You’re not supposed to eat a CANDIED APPLE every day!” And she said, “Don’t get smart with me. Apples loosen your teeth. That’s why I have dentures.”)

• If a black cat enters your house, move or suffer 10 years of bad luck. Also, cats will suck a baby’s breath. She had a thing about cats.

• Spicy food will give you an ulcer. (Nope, and neither will stress or rotgut whiskey. Doctors now say bacteria is to blame.)

• Eating pork that isn’t properly cooked will give you worms. So will eating dairy and shellfish together. I don’t know if this is true, but it sounds disgusting. I’ve never heard anyone say, “You know what goes great with grilled scallops? A tall glass of 2 percent milk!”

• If you carry high, it’s a girl. If you have heartburn, it’s a boy. She had two boys and two girls, so maybe she knew.

• Don’t swim for 30 minutes after eating or you’ll get cramps and drown. (I’ve always been too scared to test this out.)

Julie R. Smith, whonow fears worms and black cats, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.