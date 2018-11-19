Wendell Smoak | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Wendell Smoak

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Mr. Wendell Miley Smoak, 88, passed away Monday, November 12, 2018 at Pruitt Health in Estill.

Born September 30, 1930 in Colleton County and was a son of the late Curtis Smoak and Verssie Smoak.

Funeral services were held at 11 o’clock, Friday, November 16, 2018 at Bethel Baptist Church. Interment followed in Bedon Baptist Church Cemetery.