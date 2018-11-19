Wendell Smoak | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | November 19, 2018 9:20 am
Wendell Smoak
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
Mr. Wendell Miley Smoak, 88, passed away Monday, November 12, 2018 at Pruitt Health in Estill.
Born September 30, 1930 in Colleton County and was a son of the late Curtis Smoak and Verssie Smoak.
Funeral services were held at 11 o’clock, Friday, November 16, 2018 at Bethel Baptist Church. Interment followed in Bedon Baptist Church Cemetery.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.