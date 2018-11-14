Ware inks NLI for tennis

“Tennis is truly the sport I’ve loved my entire life.” – Meredith Ware

Colleton Prep senior, Meredith Ware, inked her National Letter of Intent today to continue her tennis career at Newberry College located in Newberry, South Carolina. The NCAA Division II Red Wolves compete in the South Atlantic Conference.

Ware is a three-sport athlete for the CPA Lady Hawks competing in basketball, softball and tennis. Over her seven-year standout high school career, Ware held the No. 1 spot in recent years and served as a captain.

In addition to her offer from Newberry, Ware also fielded an offer to play collegiate softball at the University of South Carolina – Beaufort.

Ware stated she was influenced to accept the tennis offer because of her pure love of the game of tennis. “I’ve never got burned out or tired of playing tennis,” said Ware. “It has always been an outlet for my stress. It is truly the sport that I’ve truly loved my entire life.”

Her decision was made easier after visiting the campus. “I got the opportunity to visit the campus and showcase my abilities in front of the coach,” said Ware. “I seized the opportunity and everything else fell into place. Academics have always been my top priority, and although I am going to Newberry to play tennis – I am going to college to get an education. Newberry has an incredible biology program that I am excited to be part of.”

Ware credits her coaches throughout her career for helping her attain her goal of playing in college. “The three coaches that have inspired me to become the player I am today are Diane Fishburne, Bryant McKee and Alan Griffin,” said Ware. “Mrs. Diane first introduced me to the game that has become one of the most instrumental parts of my life. She taught me the fundamentals and the importance of hard work.”

“Coach McKee taught me how to push myself on and off the court,” said Ware. “He showed me how to correct my own mistakes and how to truly compete. His philosophies made you work hard and go beyond what you thought your limitations were. Coach Allen gave me the most confidence and he never doubted in my abilities – he said he always knew I’d become a college athlete. If it were not for him, I would not have pursued the opportunity to play at a high level.”

“I am incredibly blessed to have worked with these coaches and grateful for all their support over the years,” said Ware. “I would also like to thank Coach Becky Hooker for her hard work and dedication to making my last high school season the very best.”

With a 4.7 GPA, Ware is a member of the National Honor Society, Youth Leadership Colleton and attended Palmetto Girls State. She is vice president of the student body at CPA.

Her athletic awards for tennis include No Surrender Award (2013), Most Valuable Player (2014, 2015, 2016), All-Region (2014-2018), All-Lowcountry (2014 – 2018), SCISA Region IV-AA Player of the Year (2017), MVP (2017, 2018). Her softball awards include JV No Surrender Award (2015), Best Defense (varsity, 2016), All-Region (2016 – 2018), Best Defense (2017), North-South All-Star Game (2017, 2018), HSSR All-State (2017) and Region IV Player of the Year (2017). Meredith’s basketball honors include No Surrender Award (2016), All-Region (2016-2017) and HSSR All-State.

Ware credits her parents for her many successes. “They have made countless sacrifices to get me where I am today,” said Ware. “My mom showed me that it is okay to make mistakes as long as you learn from them and stuck by me despite bad days and an overload of sassy comments. My dad showed me that hard work is the only way to become successful. His ‘no excuses’ motto has driven me to become the athlete and person I am. I’ve taken them on a wild ride these past four years and they have held on the entire way, supporting me through thick and thin – and for that, I am incredibly grateful.”

She is the daughter of Jeremy and Sharon Ware of Walterboro. Her grandparents are Diane Maxey and the late Woodrow Wilson Maxey, Jr. along with Gloria DeLoach and the late George DeLoach. She has verbally committed to play tennis for the Newberry College Red Wolves and plans to pursue a degree in Biology.