War Hawks fall in season opener

Last Updated: November 28, 2018 at 2:07 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep varsity boys’ basketball team opened the 2018-19 season under the direction of a new head coach. Maurice Simmons, formerly a basketball coach at Colleton County High School, will take over the War Hawk varsity team following the resignation of Coach Charlie Brown in late summer. Simmons will inherit a team that finished 0-21 last season.

In the season non-conference road opener against Thomas Heyward, the War Hawks lost 47-33. Brandon Polk led the Hawks with seven points. Jason Dennis, David McMillen and Kyle Hooker all added six points.

With only two seniors on the roster, Simmons knows he will be looking at building from the ground up this season. “We missed some free throws and we didn’t finish at the basket,” said Coach Simmons. “We hit one from the 10-foot line and that can’t win ballgames. Once we got use to playing up-tempo in the new system, we will be a force to be reckoned with. We also must get used to the offensive scheme and how solid defense leads to points. When all of this comes together, we will soar.”

CPA was scheduled to participate in the John Paul II Tournament Nov. 26-30. The home opener is scheduled for Saturday Dec. 4 against Dorchester Academy.