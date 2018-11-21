War Hawks add wrestling to winter sports

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton Prep Academy will offer wrestling as a winter sport under the leadership of assistant athletic director and head coach Packy Burke beginning in the 2018-19 season.

The War Hawk wrestling team, currently with a nine-man roster, will battle Orangeburg Prep, Edisto High School, John Paul II and scrimmage Colleton County High School this season. The state duals are slated to begin in early February.

Colleton Prep traveled to Orangeburg Prep Saturday Nov. 17 for a tri-match scrimmage that included Edisto High School. The results from Saturday’s meet are as follows: Carter Sims (106) 0-2; Nicholas Blubaugh (106) 0-2; Nathaniel Blubaugh (113) 0-2; Robbie Carelock (120) 2-3; Francis Blubaugh (126) 1-2; Ryan McMillen (152) 2-0; Thomas Craven (160) 0-2; Noah Catterton (170) 1-1; Kady Brinson 0-2 and Nick Harvey.

“Coach Gorrell approached me about the idea of starting a wrestling team this past year,” said Coach Packy Burke. “After watching some youth wrestling events, he believed his football players could possibly benefit from participating in the sport. As of right now, I have nine wrestlers on the team. The good thing about SCISA is grades 6-12 can wrestle varsity which helps significantly with numbers.”

Currently, the War Hawks have only away matches slated for this season, but Burke is hoping to grow the schedule.

“Against Orangeburg Prep and Edisto, there were no team points recorded in the scrimmage,” said Burke. “We got a lot of good matches in and gained a lot of experience. It was a very positive day for War Hawk wrestling.”