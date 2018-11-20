Want to enter the Christmas parade? Here’s the link

https://www.walterborosc.org/christmas-parade-application

The Walterboro Christmas Parade will be Sunday Dec. 2. The annual tree lighting will be held at City Hall at 5 p.m., followed by the parade. Deadline for entries is Friday Nov. 23. See information below or visit the website above.

PARADE INSTRUCTIONS

Division: 1st prize awards | 2nd prize awards | 3rd prize awards (Marching, Religious, Commercial)

-Only two (2) vehicles per group will be allowed to participate in the parade.

-Dignitaries are permitted to ride in cars (Please turn on inside light)

-Motorcycle units and car clubs will be allowed if pre-registered and approved by Walterboro Christmas Parade Committee.

-The Walterboro Christmas Parade Committee has the sole right to prohibit any entry from participating in the parade

PARADE ENTRY RESPONSIBILITIES

Each entry will be responsible for its own vehicle, decoration, lights (night parade) driver, and signage. All entries should have some form of Christmas decorations. All entries, including marchers, should be lit for evening viewing. Just when you think you have enough lights…. ADD MORE! Be creative and use any lighted Christmas holiday decorations, string lights, battery operated lights, etc. The most common power source is called an inverter found at most hardware stores and your local Wal-Mart. All entries are encouraged to have music. The selections must be Christmas related and appropriate for YOUNG CHILDREN! Make this year’s parade FUN! (No entry may include a live Santa. The “Real Santa” will arrive in high style at the end of the parade.)

PARADE DAY LINEUP AND ROUTE

Report to the lineup site in front of Colleton Center on Hampton Street beginning at 4:00 p.m. The parade site coordinator will assign a unit number to your entry at this time. The parade route will travel up Hampton Street, turn right on Jefferies Highway, turn right on Washington Street, turn right on Neyle Street, turn right on North Miller Street and disperse at the Colleton Center.

NO CANDY MAY BE THROWN FROM ANY PARADE UNIT – NO EXCEPTIONS!