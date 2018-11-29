Walterboro native to launch new book Saturday

Walterboro native Della Mack will hold a Book Launch Party for her new book “Confident Is She” on Saturday Dec. 1 from 3-6 p.m. at 320 Robertson Blvd.

An Army captain in military intelligence, Mack said she is often asked for support on how to be successful in the work environment, especially by women of color. Her new book provides insights and “practical tools that will help professional women of color find direction and stay on course to maximize their abilities.”