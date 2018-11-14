Walterboro native speaks at veterans program
by The Press and Standard | November 14, 2018 12:08 pm
ITCS Timothy Ruth, (Retired) U.S. Navy, spoke at the Veterans Victory House on Friday. A native of Walterboro, he graduated with WHS class of 1986. His military posts include Norfolk, Va.; Keflavik, Iceland; and London, England. Deployments include Western Pacific and Indian Ocean. Other participants in the program included VVH Administrator Sandra Ferguson, Pastor Ben Langdale, Col. Doug Glover, Rev. Clinton Hall, the NJROTC from CCHS, Rosemary Boling and Isaac Blake, president of The Resident Council. VVH resident Claude Pinson provided the music and the VVH chorus led the singing of “God Bless America.”
