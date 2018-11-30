Walterboro Elks donate to Good Shepherd Food Bank

Last Updated: November 28, 2018 at 2:20 pm

The Walterboro Elks Lodge #1988 recently donated $1000 dollars to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Food Bank. The donation was made possible through an Elks National Foundation (ENF) Gratitude Grant.

From left are Lodge President Jim Carter, Good Shepherd Church members Bob Ferris and Faye Rister, Elks Lodge member Angus Patterson, Good Shepherd church members Gloria Ferris, Charles Rister and Charlotte and Dean Brinson, and Walterboro Elks Lodge ENF Chair and Grants Coordinator Tim Anderson.