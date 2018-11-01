View your sample ballot
by The Press and Standard | November 1, 2018 4:03 pm
If you’d like to see who’s on your ballot for Tuesday, go to this link.
https://info.scvotes.sc.gov/Eng/VoterInquiry/ViewSampleBallot.aspx
You have to enter the county, your name and birth date, then follow the link to your ballot.
