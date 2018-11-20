Two wrecks on Augusta Highway injure nine

A pair of traffic accidents on Augusta Highway the evening of Nov. 18 resulted in injuries to nine people and snarled traffic on the roadway for approximately two hours.

A call to emergency dispatch Nov. 18 at 8:19 p.m. reported a collision involving a Lexus and an Avalanche at the intersection of Augusta Highway and Peirce Road, causing seven injured occupants with two of the victims trapped in their vehicle and requiring extrication. To remove one of the trapped victims, firefighter-paramedics used hydraulic tools to cut away the roof of the Avalanche.

A second accident on Augusta Highway at Red Oak Road about the same time resulted in two injuries.

All of the crash victims were transported to the Emergency Department at Colleton Medical Center for treatment of non life-threatening injuries. The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the crashes.