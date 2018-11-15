Tuskegee Airmen banquet set
November 15, 2018
Last Updated: November 14, 2018 at 10:41 am
The Hiram E. Mann Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen Inc. will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Saturday Nov. 17 with a gala to celebrate student scholarship recipients interested in aviation and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) career fields.
The event will be at The Citadel’s Mark Clark Hall, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston. The social hour begins at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets are $75 each and must be purchased in advance
Speaker will be Lt. Gen. Stayce D. Harris, inspector general of the Air Force. Harris was appointed by President Barak Obama as the first African American female lieutenant general (three-star general) in the Air Force.
Also attending will be documented original Tuskegee Airmen Lt. Col. (Ret.) Dr. Enoch “Woody” Woodhouse and Dr. Eugene J. Richardson.
The Hiram A. Mann Chapter was incorporated in 1998 in Walterboro as an education and community service organization dedicated to maintaining the traditions of the Tuskegee Airmen and preserving the legacy of the first generation of African American aviators of World War II.
The chapter’s goal is to assist students in developing positive attitudes, character and leadership skills. Its youth programs center on education and aviation, designed to stimulate and inspire youth to improve academic performance, character development and leadership.
The non-profit organization serves Walterboro, Charleston and nearby communities.
For information, contact Vondeste Fishburn, 843-810-5028, vonfish49@gmail.com.
