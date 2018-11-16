Traveling? I-95 to close Sunday at mile marker 175

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will perform an inspection that will require a lane closure on I-95 northbound at mile marker 175 over Great Pee Dee River in Florence and Dillon Counties on Sunday Nov. 18. The left lane will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. and is expected to last until noon while crews perform an inspection over the river.

The posted detour route will be I-95 North to Exit 170 (SC 327) to US76/301 to US 301 to SC 38 to I-95 North Exit 181.

Motorists traveling along this northbound section of I-95 are advised to use caution in the work zone and expect traffic congestion. Motorists are also encouraged to use alternate routes or the dedicated detour to avoid severe congestion on I-95 in the northbound direction. To check traffic conditions on I-95 and other major highways in South Carolina, visit SCDOT’s 511 Traveler Information System,www.511sc.org, or download the free app.