Town of Cottageville to host first night-time Christmas parade on Saturday Dec. 15
by The Press and Standard | November 16, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: November 14, 2018 at 10:53 am
By JULIE HOFF
The Town of Cottageville added a twist to its annual Christmas Parade: the event, slated for Saturday, Dec. 15, will start at 5:30 p.m. Yep, after dark.
Why an evening Christmas parade? “[Town Clerk} Sandy Cox and I started talking about it and it sounded like a great idea,” Town Revitalization Committee Chairman Ted Underwood said at council’s monthly meeting on Nov. 5.
“It’s the town’s first night-time Christmas parade.”
The procession will feature community groups, Shriners, nonprofits, church and business entries. Afterwards, participants will enjoy a town-sponsored buffet dinner at the new municipal park on Salley Ackerman Drive, Underwood said. For more information about entering the parade, call Town Hall at 843-835-8655
Speaking of the park, officials hosted a “soft opening” in October in conjunction with a Public Safety Day featuring fire, EMS and law enforcement personnel and vehicles, food and prize giveaways.
The park includes a basketball court, restrooms, a concrete sidewalk loop popular with walkers, stationary exercise stations and benches. Playground equipment should be installed soon, Mayor Tim Grimsley said.
In other news:
• Grimsley said the town hosted an estimated 3,000 trick-or-treaters on Halloween;
• Police Chief Jeffery Cook received a community service award from St. John’s AME Church;
• Richard LaPresta of Masonic Round Lodge # 270 presented a check for $460 to the Cottageville branch of the Colleton County Library. The funds were raised at a Masonic barbecue event.
