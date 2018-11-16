Town of Cottageville to host first night-time Christmas parade on Saturday Dec. 15

By JULIE HOFF

The Town of Cottageville added a twist to its annual Christmas Parade: the event, slated for Saturday, Dec. 15, will start at 5:30 p.m. Yep, after dark.

Why an evening Christmas parade? “[Town Clerk} Sandy Cox and I started talking about it and it sounded like a great idea,” Town Revitalization Committee Chairman Ted Underwood said at council’s monthly meeting on Nov. 5.

“It’s the town’s first night-time Christmas parade.”

The procession will feature community groups, Shriners, nonprofits, church and business entries. Afterwards, participants will enjoy a town-sponsored buffet dinner at the new municipal park on Salley Ackerman Drive, Underwood said. For more information about entering the parade, call Town Hall at 843-835-8655

Speaking of the park, officials hosted a “soft opening” in October in conjunction with a Public Safety Day featuring fire, EMS and law enforcement personnel and vehicles, food and prize giveaways.

The park includes a basketball court, restrooms, a concrete sidewalk loop popular with walkers, stationary exercise stations and benches. Playground equipment should be installed soon, Mayor Tim Grimsley said.

In other news:

• Grimsley said the town hosted an estimated 3,000 trick-or-treaters on Halloween;

• Police Chief Jeffery Cook received a community service award from St. John’s AME Church;

• Richard LaPresta of Masonic Round Lodge # 270 presented a check for $460 to the Cottageville branch of the Colleton County Library. The funds were raised at a Masonic barbecue event.