Tickets on sale for Holiday Tour of Homes
by The Press and Standard | November 15, 2018 10:50 am
The Holiday Tour of Homes will be held by the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society on Sunday Dec. 2 from 1-4 p.m.
Seven homes will be open for the tour, which begins at the Little Library, 805 Wichman St. Brochures and maps can be picked up beginning at 12:30.
A reception will be held from 3-5 p.m. at the Bedon-Lucas House.
Tickets are $30 for CCHAPS members or $35 for non-members and are available from www.cchaps.com, the CCHAPS office 843-549-9633 or any CCHAPS board member.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.