Tickets on sale for Holiday Tour of Homes

The Holiday Tour of Homes will be held by the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society on Sunday Dec. 2 from 1-4 p.m.

Seven homes will be open for the tour, which begins at the Little Library, 805 Wichman St. Brochures and maps can be picked up beginning at 12:30.

A reception will be held from 3-5 p.m. at the Bedon-Lucas House.

Tickets are $30 for CCHAPS members or $35 for non-members and are available from www.cchaps.com, the CCHAPS office 843-549-9633 or any CCHAPS board member.