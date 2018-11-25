Thru the Word of God: Paul defends the true gospel

Last Updated: November 20, 2018 at 10:01 am

Carrying on with our study of Paul’s letter to the Galatians, I invite you to humble yourself and to prayerfully open your Bibles with me as we read and discuss verses 1- 10 of Galatians chapter 2. We will study the remaining half of the chapter next week.

The second chapter of this epistle opens with a fitting narrative of early church history that flows from the conclusion of the first chapter. This historical aside comes to its focal point as Paul recounts the Council at Jerusalem. For, it is here, at the Council of Jerusalem, that Paul is summoned by a divine revelation of God to travel back to the holy city and defend the true gospel from the very same error to which the Galatians have now stumbled — and that is of works (Acts 15 & Galatians1:1-2).

At the Council, those whom we have come to know as “Judaizers” feared that Paul was preaching a gospel of lawlessness, because he was not requiring the gentile believers who had come to faith to adopt Jewish law and customs. These early Judaizers believed that for true justification before God one must, in addition to faith in Jesus, observe and become obedient to the Jewish ceremonial laws.

Those who walk in the light of the Gospel, to which it is a light unto their feet and a lamp unto their path, know this error to be of a “false gospel” and an evil deviation from the truth (Galatians 1:6-9.) When preformed to receive justification, works of the law elevate the total depravity of man to the holy heights of our righteous God. And in this perversion, man performs an unsolicited role in the miracle of salvation. Any works of our righteousness — which are like dirty rags before God — that we present as worthy of contributing to salvation are an insult to our completely just God, who out of His mercy and long suffering love offered up His Son as the only sacrifice capable of cleansing the sin of any man or woman’s soul (Isaiah 64:6 & Ephesians 2:8-9).

Any work we elevate as party to Jesus’ death is an outright rejection — no, a rebellion — from the free grace which flowed in crimson blood from the cross of our redemption. These labors of our hands should never be confused with, nor made an addition to, our salvation, or we will plummet over this stumbling block of our precious Jesus (Isaiah 8:14). For if we do find any refuge in our hands, we worship a different God. The Jesus of the Bible cried out from the cross, “it is finished” (John 19:30.) He was the true Lamb of God, slain for all of sin, who paid its debt in full.

We must understand that, while we still reside in this body of death, we are born into inescapable sin, that by our very nature we are children of wrath (Romans 5:12 and Ephesians 2:3). This reveals that all we may produce in this world will be unclean by sin. Thus, if man lays his hands soiled by sin upon this alter of God to aid in his justification, he spoils the Holy Sacrifice and makes it just as unholy as he (Haggai 2:12-14).

For this very reason, Jesus declares that it is impossible for man to justify himself by the law (Mark 10:26-27.) Grace, then, is in the sovereign choice of God as He draws a sinner to His Son —that he may take a drink from the spring of living water which flows from the altar of God and be full (John 6:65.) Although it is man’s choice whether he may choose this precious Savior and feast on this Bread of Life or depart from the light and harden his heart, he may claim no responsibility nor role in neither the sovereign choice nor the power of God to justify (Ephesians 1:4 & Romans 11:36.) For, it was all given to him as a gift — a gift constructed in the treasured grace of God, that knows neither depth nor end (Romans 3:23-24 & 5:8.)

For those who desire to be known as a child of God, only offering the entirety of your heart — through faith — to the shepherd who lays down His life for His flock, may you be reconciled to God (John 10). Through no other means has God extended His mercy. The wrath of Almighty God against sin must be born in His Son, Jesus, and Him alone. “Not the labour of my hands Can fulfill Thy law’s demands; Could my zeal no respite know, Could my tears forever flow, All for sin could not atone; Thou must save, and Thou alone” (“Rock of Ages”- Toplady.)

(Jeremy Breland of Ruffin is a student at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He can be reached at jbreland572@gmail.com)