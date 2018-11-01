The race for Congress: Arrington vs. Sanford

There will be a lot of eyes watching the results from the race for South Carolina’s Congressional race in the First District.

Katie Arrington of Summerville, in her bid to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in the Republican primary, was firmly behind President Donald Trump while Sanford expressed opposition to some of the president’s actions. Trump awarded Arrington’s loyalty with an endorsement on the day of the primary election.

In the primary season, Arrington supported Trump’s move to allow offshore oil drilling on the eastern seaboard.

Offshore drilling was expected to be a major issue in the First District race because it follows the coastline from north of Charleston to the Georgia border. Its boundaries include the town of Edisto Beach in Colleton County.

Democrat Joe Cunningham voiced his opposition to the offshore drilling throughout the campaign, leading a number of officials from coastal towns in the First District to express their support for Cunningham’s candidacy.

Arrington then reversed her stance, expressing opposition to the drilling.

Arrington, a Summerville resident, currently serves in the South Carolina House of Representatives and is a businesswoman.

6th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Cunningham, of Mount Pleasant, is an attorney.

In the race for South Carolina’s Sixth Congressional District, Republican Gerhard R. Gressmann and Green Party candidate Bryan Pugh are challenging long-time incumbent James E. “Jim” Clyburn.

All three candidates were unchallenged in the primary.

Clyburn, a resident of Columbia, was first elected to the United States House of Representatives in 1992 and currently is the Assistant Democratic Leader, the third-ranking Democrat in Congress.

Gressmann, a minister, resides in Estill. Pugh resides in Orangeburg and is employed by South Carolina State University.

The Sixth District includes portions of Colleton and 15 other counties.