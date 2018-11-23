The Colleton Memorial Library’s first robotics team

The Colleton Library Explorers — Nora Holmes, Nora Yonosik, Ar’monie Goodwin and Justice Goff — of the Colleton County Memorial Library’s first robotics team participated in the Nov. 3 ACE Basin Robotics qualifying competition at Colleton County Middle School. Coaches were Elton Brown, Larry Kazda and Avery Holmes with Library Director Carl Coffin as historian. “We are hoping this is our first competition of many more,” Coffin said.