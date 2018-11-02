Teachers training for emergencies

Colleton County Fire-Rescue, in cooperation with the Colleton County School District, began training teachers and other school staff on bleeding control and emergency measures.

The first training session was held Oct. 24 at the Colleton County Middle School after students left for the day. The training primarily addresses bleeding control and the use of tourniquets for school staff members, since they would be the first on the scene of an emergency at a school facility.

“The first moments following a severe injury could be life threatening, and it only makes sense to train those who would arrive first and close the gap while firefighter-paramedics are on their way to the scene,” said Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy.

A proposed state law, awaiting action in the legislature, will mandate the placement of bleeding control (BCON) kits in all public schools and training for all school staff.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue and Colleton County Sheriff’s Office officials recently met with the school district administrators concerning the proposed regulations and collectively developed a plan to address the hazard and meet the bill’s requirements, should it become law.

The school district acquired several BCON kits through a grant and is in the process of placing them in schools. Fire-Rescue also obtained several kits through a separate grant and will be supplementing the school district’s kit placement throughout the county.

In the first training session, all Colleton County Middle School staff were trained in tourniquet use and other bleeding control techniques.

McRoy said, “The training was widely accepted by the staff, who repeatedly voiced praise for its value.”

He said that the training is not only useful in a mass causality event, but the skills can be used for a person injured at the school, at home or even if a teacher drives up on an auto accident.

“Colleton County School District Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster, as well as school system Lead Nurse Deneya Dingle, RN, and Coordinator of Safety Michael Thomas with the School District are to be commended for their proactive plans, cooperation with this initiative and preparing Colleton Schools to better protect our community’s children,” McRoy said.