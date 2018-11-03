TCTC holds college/job fair

Last Updated: October 31, 2018 at 11:28 am

Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center held a College/Career Fair for its students on Oct. 18. The following colleges attended: Arclabs Welding School, ECPI University, Technical College of the Lowcountry, Trident Technical College, and Universal Technical Institute.

The business leaders also came out and talked with the students about their future goals. These leaders were Cummins, MAHLE Behr, S.C. Works Lowcountry Action Agency and Volvo. The students asked for further information from the companies to determine which one was the best fit for them. MAHLE Behr informed the students that they are hiring and would hold a job fair on Saturday Oct. 20 in Charleston.

Vernessa Brooks, career development facilitator at CCHS/TCTC, planned the college and career fair on an early dismissal day, so that every student could get an opportunity to explore his/her career options and be able to make an informed career decision. “The fair went well because the students managed their time wisely. Several seniors were able to do an on-site interview with Cummins, a business in Charleston. The company representatives told me that they had met great candidates whom they interviewed during the college/career fair. These students will now have a strong chance of being hired after graduation,” Brooks said.

The career fair was tailor-made for students who attend TCTC in one or more of the lab classes. The teachers and students talked with the colleges, as well as the business leaders. The representatives said they were impressed with the students’ participation and their demeanors.

“Hats off to TCTC students who did a great job gathering information to become college and career ready. A few of the representatives gave a cordial invitation to staff and students to visit and tour their facilities. Other representatives asked for a return date in order to provide in-depth informational and interactive sessions to the students,” she said.

“A special thank you goes out to the Luttons, the agricultural science instructors, who were very instrumental in hosting the college/career fair in the classroom. The agricultural science students worked diligently to make the fair a successful day.

“The TCTC family appreciates every person involved in the planning and execution of this event. I hope that there will be similar opportunities for TCTC students in the future,” said Brooks.