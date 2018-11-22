Take a musical break while traveling I-95

Last Updated: November 20, 2018 at 11:01 am

By Mary Gallagher

Photos by Will Davis

Are you traveling I-95 New York to Florida at least once a year? Well, North Carolina is proud to offer the Roanoke Rapids Theatre, providing a great evening entertainment break.

Built 10 years ago in a partnership between the city of Roanoke Rapids and Randy Parton (Dolly’s brother), this magnificent structure, in the manner of Branson and Tennessee performance theaters, is back on track. New owners Tom and Evon McLean of Greenville, N.C. celebrated the grand opening Saturday Nov. 10 with a sold-out enthusiastic crowd of 1,700 fans ready to rock with the hit-producing legendary Charlie Daniels Band.

“The grand opening was fantastic. It was the largest crowd that this theater has ever seen. But I’m not surprised. Charlie Daniels is one of those guys that everyone wants to say they have seen. This is just the beginning, though. There will be many more seat-filling acts on that stage and entertaining events at this theater,” said the theater’s new owner Tom McLean.

The band started on time and performed for 90 minutes. Sets featured members of the band, instrumentals with everyone participating and Charlie doing many of his famous hits while giving little history comments along the way. Born in North Carolina, he said “I’m 82 and still rocking on!” to applause and cheers from the crowd.

Popular local artist Michael Telliga did an enjoyable 40-minute warm up and played to an enthusiastic dancing crowd in the large two-story domed lobby after the main event.

The theater is a multi-purpose entertainment and dining destination with easy access at I-95 Exit 171 offering spacious comfortable seats with lots of legroom, wide aisles, a beautiful lobby and large flat parking lots.

Roanoke Rapids is a popular stopping point for travelers and features a wide range of hotels and motels in every price range. Local and chain restaurants and a large Walmart all are located within half a mile of the main exit.

Taking in a night at the Roanoke Rapids Theater is an easy option and welcome break for road-bored travelers. Much more than a live entertainment venue, the theater is being reimagined as an asset to be enjoyed by all residents of the Halifax County region, as well as travelers and visitors along the entire eastern seaboard, for many years to come.

Doors are open seven days a week, offering food, drinks and entertainment even when no shows are scheduled on the main stage.

Check the website and Facebook page to see what is scheduled when you’re passing by.

Roanoke Rapids Theatre

500 Carolina Crossroads Pkwy.

Roanoke Rapids, N.C. 27870

Phone: (844) 778-5483

https://www.rrtlive.com

BeAmazed@RRTlive.com

https://www.facebook.com/theroanokerapidstheatre

https://www.instagram.com/rrtlive