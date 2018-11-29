Tag team thieves hit business

Last Updated: November 27, 2018 at 4:12 pm

A Wichman Street business was burglarized four separate times in approximately 12 hours.

Employees of Good Finds Pawn Shop at 266 Wichman St. called Walterboro Police to the business the afternoon of Nov. 25.

The assistant manager told police that someone had broken the business’ glass door and stolen items.

Then the manager told police he had security camera video of the initial break-in, the first of several during the early morning hours.

The first break-in occurred Nov. 24 at 9:03 p.m. when a lone man was caught on film breaking the door, running to a counter, breaking into it and removing five pistols from the case before fleeing.

At 12:51 a.m. on Nov. 25, another suspect came through the broken glass door.

He ran straight to the firearm showcases, kicked in the sliding doors, removed an undetermined number of firearms and ran out of the business and down the alley leading to Lucas Street.

Officers, checking the security cameras at a business on Lucas Street, found video of a sedan circling the area before stopping at the alleyway to pick up the suspect and flee.

Then at 7:25 a.m., two more suspects come through the broken door.

The white male suspect ran over to the jewelry counter and unsuccessfully tried to break the glass on the showcase.

His partner in crime, a black male, broke through the glass on the jewelry counter for his partner and then ran over to the gun section where he grabbed what appeared to be an air rifle.

Over at the jewelry counter, the white suspect was seen selecting a few fake gold necklaces.

A check on the security video from the Lucas Street business showed the occupants of a gold sedan repeated cruising through the area about the time of that theft.

The last break-in came at 9:15 a.m. when two Hispanic males came through the broken door.

One of the suspects ran to the gun case and started wiping the glass top with his hoodie to remove fingerprints.

The cleanup done, the two went to the jewelry case and knife section but it is as yet undetermined if they took anything.